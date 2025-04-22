Somalia Federal Govt Rejects Puntland's Plan to Establish Regional ID Agency

21 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's federal government condemned on Monday a plan by Puntland's regional president, Said Abdullahi Deni, to establish a regional identity agency, calling it a breach of national law and an attempt to undermine the country's unified identification system.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation said Deni's proposal to create the Puntland Identification Agency (PID) violated the mandate of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), the federal body responsible for issuing national IDs. The ministry accused Deni of overstepping his authority and suggested the move was politically motivated, tied to ongoing tensions between the federal government and Puntland's leadership.

"The decision taken by President Deni undermines the principles of statehood and legality," the ministry said. "It threatens the federal government's efforts to establish a cohesive national identification system, which is crucial for governance and service delivery."

NIRA, established under the Identification and Registration Act of March 2023, is tasked with issuing unique National Identification Numbers (NINs) to Somali citizens and legal residents both in the country and abroad. Supported by the World Bank and technical assistance from Pakistan, the agency began printing national ID cards earlier this year, marking a key milestone in Somalia's efforts to modernize its identification infrastructure.

Puntland, an autonomous region in northeastern Somalia, has had ongoing disagreements with the federal government, particularly over constitutional amendments and power-sharing arrangements. In March 2024, Puntland announced it would govern independently until constitutional changes proposed by the federal government were approved through a nationwide referendum, further escalating tensions.

Deni, re-elected as Puntland's president in January 2024, has criticized the federal government for what he sees as actions that undermine Somalia's federal structure. His decision to establish the PID has been interpreted as a challenge to federal authority amid these broader political disputes.

The ministry's statement urged Puntland to align with federal policies and support the implementation of the national ID system, emphasizing that NIRA's work is essential for improving access to services, combating financial crimes, and advancing Somalia's state-building efforts.

Puntland authorities have not yet responded to the federal government's condemnation. The ongoing dispute adds to the complexities facing Somalia, which is already grappling with a long-running insurgency by al-Shabaab militants, recurrent natural disasters, and the intricacies of federal-regional relations.

