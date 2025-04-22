Nigeria: Tension Grips Two Kwara Communities Over Invasion of Suspected 'Mahmuda' Terrorists Group

Ilorin — Palpable tension has gripped the residents of Kaiama and Baruten Local Government Areas of Kwara State over the invasion of suspected terrorist group, identified as 'Mahmuda' in the communities in the state.

The suspected terrorists, according to THISDAY investigations, have allegedly kidnapped many innocent people while many others have been killed in the invasion.

THISDAY investigations further revealed that the suspected terrorists allegedly operate in thick forests in the two local government councils in the state.

It was reliably gathered that the terrorists group were said to have been carrying out their heinous acts in Kemaanji, Tenebo, Baabete, Nuku, and Nanu in Kaiama LGA in the state.

It was further learnt that the suspected terrorists also operated in Yashikira district in Baruten and Borgu LGAs in the neighbouring Niger State.

A resident of Kaiama LGA, who sought anonymity, told THISDAY yesterday that the terrorists group have their base in the thick forest from where they ride out their motorcycles to the affected towns to kill and kidnap residents, adding that: "It's true that they have killed and kidnap several residents."

He, however, said that the state government, irked by their criminal activities, last year mobilised soldiers from Sobi barracks in Ilorin to flush the terrorists out from the thick forest but later regrouped to perpetrate their deadly act in the affected areas.

The source added that the soldiers spent four weeks, and having been satisfied of the success of their operation, returned to their base in Ilorin.

Shortly after, he said that members of the terrorists group resurfaced in the thick forest in Kaiama, but the local hunters were promptly mobilised to contain their nefarious activities.

Another unconfirmed report over the weekend, however, claimed recent assault by the terrorists on a vigilante unit in Kemanji which left over 15 persons dead.

A development, according to eyewitness accounts, said the group renewed their brutal tactics, including killngs, kidnappings, and ransom demands.

But the Kwara State Police Command, in a swift reaction over the weekend, stated that it "categorically refutes the recent publication alleging the emergence of a terror group named Mahmuda within Kaiama and Baruten Local Government Areas of Kwara State."

According to the statement issued by the spokesperson of the Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi,"Our comprehensive and continuous threat assessments, intelligence surveillance, and tactical reconnaissance operations in these areas have yielded no evidence of insurgent activity, coordinated terrorist formations, or mass casualty incidents as described. The claim of 15 vigilantes being killed is entirely false and devoid of any factual basis."

The statement, therefore, assured the public "that all security formations within Kwara State remain proactive and are strategically deployed under a multi-agency operational framework involving the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with other sister security agencies."

The statement added: "No breach of internal security has been reported or observed in the aforementioned communities.

"Furthermore, our community engagement structures, including Vigilante Commanders and District Heads, have not relayed any such incidents, which confirms this publication to be misleading and inciting.

"While we recognize the volatile nature of cross-border movements around the Kainji Lake National Park, the Kwara State Police Command has maintained effective situational control across all border communities.

"We urge members of the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of generating unnecessary panic.

"The Kwara Police Command under the leadership of CP Adekimi Ojo remains committed to safeguarding lives and property, and encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity through official channels for prompt response."