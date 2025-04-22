South Africa: Five Nabbed for Unlawful Diamond Possession - South African News Briefs - April 22, 2025

Illegal Miners Intercepted with Unpolished Diamonds

Police in the Northern Cape arrested five undocumented immigrants who were allegedly found in possession of unpolished diamonds while traveling on the R355 toward Port Nolloth in the Namakwa District, reports SABC News. The suspects were intercepted in a bakkie believed to be transporting illegal miners from Nuttabooi. A search of the vehicle led to their arrest on charges of unlawful diamond possession and immigration violations. The suspects were detained and charged with possession of unpolished diamonds and violating immigration laws. The arrests formed part of Operation Vala Umgodi, a strategic effort to tackle illegal mining in the province. Illegal mining, often linked to organized crime syndicates, is estimated to cost South Africa around R20 billion annually, with over 6,000 abandoned mines covering such activities.

Limpopo Officer Charged with Murder After Tavern Shooting

Police in Limpopo arrested an off-duty officer after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man outside a tavern in Bakenberg , following an argument on the road , reports IOL. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect, stationed at OR Tambo International Airport, transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the right cheek. Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were driving their respective vehicles when a heated confrontation ensued, leading to the fatal shooting. The officer's official firearm was confiscated, and the case has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The suspect is being held at Tinmyne police station and is expected to appear in the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court on a murder charge.

Another Setback for Senzo Meyiwa Trial as Legal Issues Persist

The High Court in Pretoria was expected to determine whether Muzi Sibiya, one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, would continue to have legal representation following the death of his lawyer, Thulani Mngomezulu, in December last year, reports SABC News. Advocate Charles Mnisi, who took over the case, told the court that he might still not be ready to proceed, despite being granted a two-month adjournment to prepare. This followed multiple postponements, with Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng reluctantly granting what he described as a final delay. Sibiya is one of five men on trial for the 2014 murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

