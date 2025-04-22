Kenya: Trade, Investment and Infrastracture On Top Agenda As Ruto Visits China

Nairobi — President William Ruto will bank on his official China trip to attract more trade, investment, and infrastructure opportunities for Kenya.

The head of state, who is departing tonight to the world's second-largest economy, will pitch the abovementioned targets at the Kenya-China Business Forum, bringing together over 100 companies from both countries.

President Ruto will also hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping on shared economic transformation, sustainable development, and global cooperation.

"The visit builds on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2017, with Kenya recognised as China's leading Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner in Africa," State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement.

"Kenya has played a central role in advancing regional infrastructure and connectivity, with flagship projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Expressway significantly transforming its economic landscape."

To boost Kenya's tea market in Asia, the President will inaugurate the Kenya Tea Holding Centre in Fujian Province, enhancing the visibility and market access of Kenyan tea and supporting smallholder farmers.

"Kenya and China will continue aligning high-quality BRI cooperation with Kenya's national development priorities, focusing on building a robust industrial and logistics hub for East Africa."