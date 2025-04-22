Somalia's Finance Minister Holds Key Talks At IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings

22 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Washington, Usa (Smn) — Somalia's Minister of Finance, Bihi Iman Egeh, held a series of high-level meetings Monday in Washington on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

In talks with Zarau Wendeline Kibwe, Executive Director for the Africa Group 1 Constituency at the World Bank, Egeh discussed Somalia's economic reform agenda, upcoming projects, central bank modernization, and efforts to strengthen institutional capacity. He thanked Kibwe's office for its continued support at the Bank's board level.

The minister also met with representatives from the African Legal Support Facility, Global Sovereign Advisory, and Kepler-Karst to review legal and policy approaches for managing Somalia's debt following recent relief efforts. He underscored the value of expert support in enhancing debt transparency and governance.

Egeh later conferred with Dr. Mohamed Maait, Executive Director for Somalia's IMF constituency, and senior IMF officials. Their discussions centered on Somalia's IMF Successor Program, domestic revenue mobilization, tax system reforms, and improvements to public financial management.

The Somali government reiterated its commitment to deepening economic reforms aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability and sustainable development.

