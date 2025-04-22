Zimbabwe: Geza Claims Military Backing in Bid to Oust Mnangagwa

New Zimbabwe
Police arrest protesters in Zimbabwe (file photo).
22 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member and war veteran, Blessed Geza, has claimed he is working with elements within the security establishment, including the armed forces, in his campaign to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power.

Geza is raising allegations against Mnangagwa and his government, including corruption, tribalism and cronyism.

To bolster these claims of military backing, Geza, who is currently a person of interest to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), has been appearing in military garb in an undisclosed location. The army, however, following his first online address, released a statement denouncing individuals misusing military uniforms.

Addressing Zimbabweans via his YouTube and X accounts on Monday morning, Geza reiterated his call for Mnangagwa to step down.

"I have engaged in extensive consultations and received guidance and instructions from progressive elements within the senior echelons of the security apparatus. We have reached an accord: progressive units within the security forces will be deployed nationwide to assist the populace in their efforts to remove Mnangagwa and his criminal cabal," Geza proclaimed.

Geza further asserted that the security forces would also apprehend all those surrounding Mnangagwa, whom he accuses of being unfit for office on the grounds of ill-health.

"This stay-away will be accompanied by precisely calibrated strategic actions undertaken by progressive members of the security sector to exert maximum pressure on Mnangagwa and his inner circle to relinquish power forthwith."

"All progressive elements within the security sector have received unequivocal instructions to arrest on sight all members of the inner circle cabal," he asserted.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.