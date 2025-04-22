Zimbabwe: Geza Claims Military Backing in Bid to Oust Mnangagwa

Expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member and war veteran, Blessed Geza, has claimed he is working with elements within the security establishment, including the armed forces, in his campaign to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power.

Geza is raising allegations against Mnangagwa and his government, including corruption, tribalism and cronyism.

To bolster these claims of military backing, Geza, who is currently a person of interest to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), has been appearing in military garb in an undisclosed location. The army, however, following his first online address, released a statement denouncing individuals misusing military uniforms.

Addressing Zimbabweans via his YouTube and X accounts on Monday morning, Geza reiterated his call for Mnangagwa to step down.

"I have engaged in extensive consultations and received guidance and instructions from progressive elements within the senior echelons of the security apparatus. We have reached an accord: progressive units within the security forces will be deployed nationwide to assist the populace in their efforts to remove Mnangagwa and his criminal cabal," Geza proclaimed.

Geza further asserted that the security forces would also apprehend all those surrounding Mnangagwa, whom he accuses of being unfit for office on the grounds of ill-health.

"This stay-away will be accompanied by precisely calibrated strategic actions undertaken by progressive members of the security sector to exert maximum pressure on Mnangagwa and his inner circle to relinquish power forthwith."

"All progressive elements within the security sector have received unequivocal instructions to arrest on sight all members of the inner circle cabal," he asserted.