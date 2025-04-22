Zimbabwe: 'Staying Away From Work Is Sabotage' - Civil Servants Warned Against Participating in National Shutdown

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a warning to civil servants who abscond from work heeding a call for a national shutdown.

The warning comes in the wake of calls by war veteran Blessed 'Bombshell' Geza for citizens not to report for duty, but stay home in protest over alleged gross incompetence by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government. Geza says the protests should be sustained until Mnangagwa resigns.

In response to Geza's incitement, the PSC said its workers, who fail to report for duty, would be deemed saboteurs.

"The PSC notes with concern recent incitements circulating in various platforms encouraging public servants and other citizens to stay away from work or abstain from regular activities on 22 and 23 April 2025.

"The Commission is confident that public servants, who are committed, disciplined, and fully aware of their responsibilities, will not be misled by such reckless and disruptive incitements," PSC said in a statement.

"Public servants are reminded that their core mandate is to serve the people of Zimbabwe faithfully, diligently, and without interruption. The work carried out by the Public Service is vital to the delivery of essential services and the advancement of our national development aspirations, as outlined in Vision 2030."

The government workers were also reminded that participating in the stay-away would be considered an act of insubordination.

"Participation in any stay-away that disrupts service delivery constitutes a dereliction of duty and an act of insubordination. Such actions are unpatriotic, undermine national unity, damage the economy, and hinder the collective progress of the nation. The PSC will not tolerate any conduct that threatens the stability and functionality of public institutions," added the PSC.

"Accordingly, the PSC wishes to clarify that Tuesday, 22 April 2025, and Wednesday, 23 April 2025, are normal working days."

Supervisors were urged to mark attendance registers of all government employees and inspectors will collect the registers at all ministries, departments and agencies.

PSC said it expects its workers to be at their workstations and discharge normal duties professionally, thereby displaying their loyalty to the incumbent leadership.

"Together, let us uphold the dignity of the Public Service and contribute meaningfully towards building a prosperous, resilient, and united Zimbabwe," the PSC statement further reads.