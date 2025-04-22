Nigeria: Monarch to Tinubu - Hire Mercenaries to End Banditry, Killings

Abeokuta — ..As Conference of speakers wants action taken

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to consider hiring foreign mercenaries to end the protracted wave of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping currently plaguing the country.

The traditional ruler, who made the call in an open letter to President Tinubu, said the persistent bloodshed has become a national tragedy that has become a booming 'industry' for some.

He, however, warned that the continued inaction could spell grave consequences for Nigeria's unity and stability.

The monarch said: "Mr President, it is disheartening to see that human lives are no longer valued in some parts of our country despite the frantic efforts your administration has been making to secure all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

"This country that we all grew up to know to be a peaceful nation some decades ago has now become a country where bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and foreign Fulani herdsmen operate and cause calamities in communities and it is evident that these destiny killers are not ready to sheathe their swords.

"The recent devastating happenings in Plateau and Benue states are so humongous that hundreds of human beings (old and young) were killed, slaughtered and displaced from their ancestral homes by the daredevil and marauding criminals who want to bring Nigeria to its knees.

"In my opinion, Mr President needs to take very decisive action to end this madness because the insecurity we are experiencing in Nigeria has now created an industry for some practitioners who will want the madness, killings and maiming to go on till eternity.

"Despite investing in military equipment and recruiting Nigerians into the security forces, the perpetrators of these heinous crimes have constantly become emboldened.

"If Mr. President does not end this madness that started many years before he assumed office in May 2023, the industry that the insecurity has created will continue to gulp a chunk of our national budget and allow importers of military equipment and weapons to be in business.

"Mr President, as a stakeholder in the 'project Nigeria' and as a patriotic citizen, I believe it is high time we changed the approach we are using to tackle the unending terrorism.

"I want to suggest that Mr President should open a debate in the National Assembly on how to invite mercenaries into Nigeria to wipe out the terrorists. This measure will prevent our countrymen and women from taking sides with the perpetrators of criminality whenever there are plans to get them killed at war fronts.

"We cannot be complaining about the problems and also be complaining about the solutions. If our security agencies cannot stop this calamity for three administrations, there is no point putting fresh soup in the old pot."

Conference of speakers wants action against insecurity

Meanwhile, the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, yesterday, condemned the recent surge in terrorist attacks just as it called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps in tackling the menace.

The Speakers in a statement by its chairman, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin expressed concerns over the rising insecurity and the inadequate responses to these attacks.

Ogundoyin, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, said: "The time for mere condemnation has passed; urgent and coordinated action is required from all levels of government to end these bloodbaths and restore peace.

"The safety, dignity, and well-being of every Nigerian must remain the top priority of all government arms and levels."