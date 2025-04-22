Ethiopia: Zone Harvests Over 42,000 Hectares Via Summer Wheat Irrigation

· Boosting nat'l wheat export goals

GINIR - East Bale Zone has successfully cultivated over 42,000 hectares of farmland using summer wheat irrigation during this year's irrigation season, marking a major step in Ethiopia's push toward wheat self-sufficiency and export expansion.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, East Bale Zone Deputy Head Mohamed Ismael said the area, already recognized for its wheat production, has significantly expanded its capacity by shifting from rain-fed farming to irrigation-based agriculture.

"Previously, wheat production here relied solely on seasonal rains," Mohamed explained. "But with the summer irrigation initiative, we have been able to extend our growing season and boost productivity, even in the face of water scarcity."

Despite being a lowland area with limited rainfall, East Bale Zone has overcome environmental constraints by maximizing its available water resources. Mohamed noted that the zone is actively using pumps, small-scale irrigation systems, and traditional water management methods to expand its irrigation coverage.

Thanks to these efforts, the zone has nearly completed the harvesting of its summer wheat crop, achieving an average yield of 35 quintals per hectare.

The Deputy Head also emphasized the zone's growing role in supporting Ethiopia's wheat export ambitions.

"Our productivity gains have not only strengthened local supply but also made a notable contribution to national wheat exports in recent years," he stated.

East Bale Zone is now among the states practicing cluster farming and harvesting wheat three times a year, particularly in two high-performing districts. This intensive farming cycle has dramatically increased output and made the zone a model of agricultural innovation and resilience.

Looking ahead, Mohamed revealed that preparations are already underway for the upcoming Meher planting season, with plans to cultivate over 190,000 hectares of land with wheat.

"In total, across the Meher, Belg, and irrigation seasons, we aim to harvest wheat on about 300,000 hectares annually," he said, adding that the zone remains committed to scaling up production through sustainable practices and innovation.

The achievements in East Bale Zone underscore Ethiopia's broader vision of agricultural transformation, showing how smart irrigation strategies can unlock new levels of productivity--even in water-scarce regions.

BY DARGIE KAHSAY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 22 APRIL 2025