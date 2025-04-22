Ethiopian Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

President Taye Atske Selassie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed yesterday their condolences following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. The pontiff died at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, Vatican City, after a prolonged illness.

In an official statement, President Taye extended his sympathies on behalf of the Ethiopian people.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned the passing of Pope Francis. We express our deepest condolences while remembering his life of service to faith, humanity, and global peace. May his soul rest in peace and his memory be eternal," the President said.

Prime Minister Abiy also paid tribute, praising Pope Francis for his lifelong dedication to compassion, humility, and interfaith service.

"I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Pope Francis @Pontifex. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come," the Prime Minister stated.

Pope Francis had been receiving treatment at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital since February 14, 2025, following a severe bout of bronchitis. Despite medical intervention, his health declined in the weeks leading up to his death.

Prime Minister Abiy previously had met with Pope Francis on January 21, 2019, during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City. Their discussions emphasized shared values, including the importance of peace, reconciliation, and the vital role of faith-based institutions in education and healthcare.

The meeting had also acknowledged Ethiopia's efforts in national reconciliation.

As the global community mourns, Ethiopia joins nations and religious communities around the world in honoring Pope Francis--a spiritual leader known for his moral clarity, inclusive vision, and tireless advocacy for peace and justice.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 22 APRIL 2025