Health Security at a Crossroads: Leadership, Urgency, and African-Led Action
Africa's health systems are facing mounting pressure--from a 70% decline in external health aid to a surge in public health emergencies across the continent. In this edition of the Weekly Brief, Africa CDC outlines how it's turning crisis into coordinated action through high-level diplomacy, bold reforms, and regional solidarity.
This week's highlights include:
- A continental call to action on health financing, as detailed in Africa CDC's new concept paper, urging increased domestic investment and implementation of the Lusaka Agenda.
- Major strategic engagements, including meetings with the President of Mozambique, AU Commission Chairperson, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Health, and His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
- Updated Mpox Response Plan 2.0, advancing Africa's preparedness through vaccination scale-up, regional coordination, and long-term outbreak control.
- Release of the 2024 Annual Report, capturing achievements in labs, surveillance, emergency response, and local manufacturing.
- Recognition of Dr. Jean Kaseya among "The 10 Influential Healthcare Leaders Driving Change Toward 2025" for his visionary leadership.
📥 Read the full brief in your preferred language:
👉 English PDF - Africa CDC Weekly Brief | 15-19 April 2025
👉 Version française - Bulletin Hebdomadaire d'Africa CDC | 15-19 avril 2025