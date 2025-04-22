Nigeria: Customs Hands Over 9 Containers of Expired Drugs to NAFDAC

The Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lagos, has handed over nine containers of fake and expired pharmaceuticals to officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Lagos.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), KLT Command, Compt. Joy Edelduok, stated that the nine containers of expired pharmaceuticals were abandoned by their importers many years ago, making it difficult to effect any arrest.

According to her, the importation of the drug contravened the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

"The command seized nine 40-foot containers of expired drugs, which contravened the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. These seized items will be handed over to NAFDAC for further action."

Meanwhile, the controller has said the command collected a N38.02 billion from imports between January and March 2025.

The amount collected represents a 61 per cent rise in revenue as compared to what it collected in the same period the previous year.

Comptroller Joy Edelduok explained that the revenue collected in the first quarter of 2025 showed a progressive difference of N14.43 billion, depicting a 61% increase from the 2024 first-quarter revenue.

"When compared with the first quarter of 2024, which stood at N23.7 billion, it clearly showed a progressive difference of N14.43 billion, depicting a 61% increase."

She attributed the growth to the effective revenue collection strategies and the efforts of the officers and men of the command in combating smuggling and illicit trade.

Also, she emphasised the command's commitment to stakeholder engagement through an open-door policy, fostering positive relationships and promoting compliance.