Nigeria: Tinubu Returns to Abuja After 3-Week Visit to Europe

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night, returned to Abuja following about three-week working visit to Europe, where he engaged in high-level consultations aimed at strengthening Nigeria's international partnerships on security and economic development.

The President's aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at exactly 9:50pm.

He was warmly received by top government functionaries, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike.

President Tinubu, who departed Nigeria on Wednesday, April 2, spent the first leg of his trip in Paris, France, before reportedly proceeding to London, United Kingdom.

Throughout his stay in Europe, the President maintained close contact with key officials of his administration, giving directives on pressing national issues.

He was particularly involved in overseeing the nation's security apparatus, instructing Service Chiefs to swiftly respond to emerging threats in various parts of the country.