Nigeria: Farmers Expand Cultivation of TELA Maize After Record Harvest in North

Farmers across northern Nigeria are expanding their farmlands to cultivate more of the high-yielding TELA maize variety following a bumper harvest last season.

The move signals growing confidence in the new maize hybrid, outperforming conventional varieties in yield and resilience.

Several farmers expressed satisfaction with the performance of TELA maize, which they say is early-maturing, pest-resistant, and delivers nearly triple the yield of traditional maize varieties.

One of the farmers from Kaduna State, Umaru Mohammed, expressed his pleasure in the new variety.

According to him, pests do not attack TELA maize like the others he had planted in the previous season. The ears are full, and the crop matures quickly.

Mohammed revealed that although he planted less than a hectare, the harvest surpassed what he typically gets from three hectares of conventional maize. Encouraged by the result, he said he has now acquired a larger expanse of land to expand his farm this season.

Nigeria relies heavily on maize importation to meet local demand, with most traditional varieties yielding only 3 to 4 tons per hectare. However, TELA maize has shown the potential to produce up to 9 tons per hectare, prompting calls for its widespread adoption to boost national food security.

Another farmer, Muhammadu Sani, praised the variety's early maturity and impressive output. "Within 60 days, you can start harvesting, you can plant it twice a year, and the ears are full and beautiful. Any maize farmer who tries this one will testify to the difference," he added.

Sani also highlighted the quality of flour produced from the maize, noting its high resistance to spoilage. He said farmers in his community are already mobilising to purchase TELA seeds in bulk ahead of the new planting season.

Similarly, Mustapha Muhammad, who tried the variety for the first time last season, described it as a game-changer.

In his words, "I'm very happy I reserved a small portion of my land for TELA maize. Without it, I wouldn't have had enough food for my family this year. Its germination rate is high, and the productivity is evident during harvest and processing."

Muhammad said he has acquired a larger piece of land and plans to plant TELA maize across all his farmland this season. He urged seed companies to ensure the timely availability of seedlings to meet growing demand among farmers.

With more farmers embracing the variety, stakeholders say TELA maize could play a critical role in Nigeria's journey toward self-sufficiency in maize production.