Nigeria: We're Ready for 2027 - Abia North PDP

Abia North Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders have said they're ready to engage with the grassroots, consolidate structures, and begin early mobilisation for the 2027 general election.

The stakeholders stated this in a communique issued after a meeting at the Abiriba country home of the member representing Ohafia North constituency in the House of Assembly, Mandela Obasi.

The communique was signed by the state's PDP chairman, Abraham Amah; former House of Representatives member (Arochukwu/Ohafia), Uko Nkole; Obasi; Emmanuel Ndubuisi (Bende North), and 36 others.

Read by Nkole, the communique said "the stakeholders unanimously adopted the resolution among others after extensive deliberations on the state of the party, its prospects, and the way forward".

The communique further said "That we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, progress, and overall good of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State."

"That we categorically commit ourselves to working assiduously towards ensuring that the PDP reclaims the Abia State Government House come 2027."

In view of this, they said they would set up local strategy and reconciliation committees to harmonize interests, resolve lingering issues, and ensure a united front moving forward.

They expressed their unflinching support for the leadership of "our son, Amah", and commended the efforts of the State Working Committee in repositioning and rebuilding the party across all levels.

"We stand solidly behind Eld Abraham Amah in his bold and strategic leadership of the party and pledge our total loyalty and cooperation to his administration."

They passed a vote of confidence on the five local government areas' chairmen namely Arochukwu, Ohafia, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Umunneochi for their dedication, grassroots mobilization, and commitment to the ideals of the party.

"We call on the members and leaders to close ranks, eschew all divisive tendencies, and work together in the spirit of brotherhood and unity for the progress of our great party."

"We encourage greater participation of youths and women in party activities, in line with our belief in inclusive leadership and generational synergy.

They also lauded the House caucus members for their unity of purpose and urged them to continue playing their oversight role diligently while remaining true ambassadors of the PDP.