Nigeria: Easter - Abia Lawmaker Salutes Constituents, Others

The chairman of Abia State House of Assembly Committee on Public Service, Erondu Uchenna-Erondu Jnr, has saluted Christians in the constituency and others at Easter.

In an Easter message delivered to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the state capital by his spokesperson, George Egejuru, Uchenna-Erondu urged them to embody the virtues of agape love and sacrifice as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

"As we celebrate the death, sufferings, and the resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind, I urge us to reflect on His selfless love and sacrifice," the message said

"His resurrection is a symbol of hope and renewal. They should draw strength from it, especially during these challenging times marked by economic hardship and widespread poverty."

The member for Obingwa West constituency noted that now, more than ever, they must extend compassion to one another and remain hopeful. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

The Peoples Democratic Party legislator used the forum to express his deep appreciation to the constituents for their continued support and trust in his leadership.

Uchenna-Erondu, therefore, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to leveraging every available opportunity and resource to attract democracy dividends to the constituency.