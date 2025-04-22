Somalia: Local Forces Kill Dozens of Al-Shabaab Militants in Aadan-Yabaal Offensive

Local forces from the Mabaax area, under the jurisdiction of Moqokori district in Hiiraan region, carried out a decisive and premeditated attack targeting a gathering of Alshabab militants near the outskirts of Aadan-Yabaal in the Middle Shabelle region.

The operation, described by senior officers as a "major victory," was launched following credible intelligence that a faction of the extremist group was mobilizing in preparation for future attacks. The surprise offensive led to a fierce gun battle that resulted in heavy losses for the militants, who have long posed a threat to stability in central Somalia.

According to field commanders, dozens of militants were killed on the spot, and their planned operations were completely dismantled. "The enemy's strategy was fully exposed and neutralized before they could make their move," said one of the officers leading the assault.

The battlefield, located between Mabaax and Aadan-Yabaal, is reportedly strewn with the bodies of the militants fighters, as assessment teams continue to evaluate the extent of the damage inflicted on the group. No casualties were reported on the side of the local forces, underscoring the effectiveness and precision of the operation.

Military officials emphasized that this offensive is part of a broader campaign to eliminate extremist hideouts and restore security in Somalia's central regions. The government, in partnership with local forces, has intensified counter-terrorism efforts, with similar operations expected in other hotspots.

"This is not just a tactical win, it's a strategic blow to the operational capacity of the Khawarij in this area," added another security official, affirming that clean-up operations will continue until the region is fully secured.

The Somali Federal Government has repeatedly stated that there will be no negotiations with extremist groups, vowing to support regional security forces in their efforts to purge the country of terror threats. The success of this operation marks a significant step in Somalia's ongoing fight to dismantle terror networks and ensure lasting peace for its citizens.