Nigeria: 5 Dead, 13 Injured As Truck Rams Into Procession in Gombe

Five people have died and 13 others severely injured on Monday morning when a truck rammed into a procession of Christian faithful celebrating Easter in Billiri town of Billiri LGA of Gombe State.

The Gombe State Police Command's spokesman, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said five people - two males and three females - were pronounced dead by medical personnel while eight injured victims are currently undergoing treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Gombe and Billiri General Hospital and other clinics in the town.

He said the incident involving a truck happened along the Gombe-Yola Road around 7am on Monday.

He stated that the truck, loaded with grains, was immediately set ablaze by residents of the area and an attempt was made to lynch the driver, but for the swift intervention of the police.

DSP Abdullahi added that the crash created tension in Billiri town, but with the quick intervention of security personnel, the situation was brought under control.

"A trailer truck transporting grains from Adamawa State to Gombe lost control due to brake failure while approaching a gathering of Christian faithful who were on a procession to celebrate the Easter season in Billiri town.

"The vehicle veered off the road and tragically ran into the crowd, including some Muslim residents who were observing from the roadside," he said.

DSP Abdullahi added that police operatives from Billiri Division swiftly responded to the distress, providing immediate rescue efforts and conveying the injured to the hospital for emergency medical attention.

Daily Trust reports that in the aftermath of the incident, some aggrieved youths in the area set the vehicle ablaze, looted some shops and subsequently marched to the Billiri Divisional Police Headquarters, where they threw stones and other dangerous objects at the officers on duty.

The PPRO said the Divisional Police Officer and several other police personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries during the unrest.

"However, normalcy has been restored, and the command condemns the act of lawlessness and urges residents to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

"Investigations are currently ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident," he said.

FRSC attributes crash to speeding

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has attributed the fatal crash that claimed five lives and injured 13 others in Billiri to excessive speeding.

Speaking to journalists, the Gombe State FRSC Sector Commander, Samson Kaura, said the lone crash was caused by the driver's failure to adhere to speed limits. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a maximum speed of 30km/h in built-up areas to reduce the severity of accidents and number of casualties.

Kaura confirmed that the truck driver responsible for the crash had been apprehended by the police in Billiri Division and would face prosecution.

He further revealed that 18 individuals were involved in the accident, including eight male adults and 10 female adults.

"Out of the 18, five-comprising two male adults and three female adults-lost their lives, while 10 female adults and three male adults sustained fractures and wounds," he stated.

Gov mourns victims, calls for investigation

On his part, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya expressed deep sorrow and concern over the tragic and unfortunate incident.

Reacting to the tragedy, the governor described the incident as heartbreaking and regrettable.

"This is a dark and painful moment for the families affected and for all of us as a people. On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the swift and full recovery of those currently receiving treatment.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Christian community in Billiri and beyond, as well as with all those affected by this tragedy. As a government, we are committed to ensuring that the victims receive the best possible medical care," he said.

Governor Yahaya has directed the relevant authorities to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and vowed that those found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

"We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable, and decisive action will be taken against anyone found wanting in this incident.

"While we mourn, I call on all residents of Billiri and the entire state to remain calm and law-abiding. We must resist the temptation to allow grief and anger to lead us into actions that could further endanger lives or disrupt the peace we have worked so hard to build.

"The security agencies have been directed to maintain law and order, and to engage with community leaders to promote peace and mutual understanding at this critical time," the governor said.

Tragedy struck 4 months after similar incident

During the 2024 Christmas Day celebration, at least 22 people were injured in the Gombe metropolis when a commercial bus driver lost control and drove into a crowd of Christian worshippers.

The incident occurred around 2pm as celebrants marched in a procession from the Tumfure community to the Government House and the Gombe Emir's Palace.

According to police, the vehicle-laden with bags of rice-lost control and rammed into the crowd. Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded.

However, the captain of the Gombe Boys Brigade and leader of the procession, Shamsudeen Kachalla, reported that the number of injured members was closer to 40.

"In the course of our procession from Tumfure to Old Mile 3, everything was peaceful. Vehicles were being diverted. But along the stretch from Orji Quarters to the Federal Mortgage Bank, a vehicle appeared from nowhere. We tried to stop him, but we couldn't. Before we knew it, the driver hit our boys," he recounted.

Incident occurred despite police assurance of security

Ahead of Easter, the Gombe State Police Command announced the deployment of adequate personnel across the state to ensure robust security before, during and after the celebrations.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya, reaffirmed the command's commitment to providing a safe and secure environment throughout the festive period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement noted that operatives had been deployed to key locations such as worship centres, motor parks, markets and other public spaces.

However, despite the police assurances, our correspondent observed a noticeable lack of security presence on the streets during the celebrations, especially outside the state capital.

Incident re-echoes 2019 Easter tragedy

Monday's tragic Easter incident in Billiri town, where five people lost their lives, draws painful parallels to a similar event that occurred six years earlier in the Gombe metropolis.

On April 22, 2019, no fewer than 10 children were killed and 30 others injured when a car ploughed into a late-night Easter procession of Boys' Brigade members. Most of the victims were under the age of 15.

Following the 2019 incident, an angry mob lynched the driver and his companion.

The tragedy triggered widespread unrest in Gombe, leading to further loss of lives and property and prompting authorities to impose a curfew in the capital and its outskirts to restore order.

Our correspondent reports that each time such incidents occur, the police issue statements promising thorough investigations and justice for the victims. However, these assurances are rarely followed by public updates or visible outcomes.

In the absence of accountability and proactive measures, similar avoidable tragedies continue to claim lives and destroy property across the state.