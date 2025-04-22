Liberia: President Boakai Condemns Mob Violence, Pledges Commitment to Rule of Law

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has condemned the rising wave of mob violence in Liberia, warning that the growing culture of jungle justice threatens national stability and undermines the rule of law.

Speaking at the launch of a nationwide Anti-Mob Violence Campaign on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Monrovia, President Boakai described the trend as a serious threat to Liberian society and called for a national recommitment to the principles of justice and due process.

"The way we handle issues in this country today is deeply concerning," the President said. "If we are to be signatories to international treaties, we must live as patriots and give the rule of law a chance."

Boakai stressed that no society can thrive in an atmosphere where citizens take the law into their own hands, adding that mob violence undermines Liberia's legal and democratic institutions.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Liberia Chamber of Commerce and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), seeks to curb acts of vigilantism and promote the use of legal channels in addressing grievances.

President Boakai reaffirmed his administration's commitment to working with domestic and international partners to restore public trust in the justice system. He said the fight against mob violence is integral to the ARREST Agenda--his government's framework for national renewal--and emphasized the need for education and outreach to encourage legal awareness across communities.

In a bid to build trust between law enforcement and citizens, the President also called on the police and security forces to treat motorcyclists with dignity, promising that their concerns are part of his government's broader plan for inclusive development.

Liberia's Attorney General and Justice Minister, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, echoed the President's stance, describing mob violence as a grave crime that tears at the social fabric of the nation.

"We have witnessed an increase in mob justice, which jeopardizes the stability of our communities and the future of Liberia," Minister Tweh said. "This campaign reaffirms Liberia's commitment to the rule of law."

He cited recent violent incidents in Weala, Bong County, and Paynesville as examples of how mistrust in the formal justice system has led to tragic consequences. In both cases, alleged perpetrators were brutally assaulted or killed by angry mobs before authorities could intervene.

According to Tweh, such actions reflect a dangerous erosion of trust in legal institutions and point to a critical need for restorative justice initiatives, civic education, and stronger community policing strategies.

"Mob violence violates our laws and undermines our democratic principles," the Attorney General declared. "It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Minister Tweh emphasized that the Anti-Mob Violence Campaign aims to encourage citizens to pursue justice through the courts and build confidence in the judiciary's ability to deliver fair and impartial outcomes.

He expressed optimism that the campaign would help foster a safer and more stable Liberia--one where economic growth, social harmony, and civic pride are not derailed by acts of lawlessness and impunity.

As the campaign begins to take root across the country, the Justice Minister urged Liberians from all walks of life to reject violence, embrace peaceful dialogue, and commit to a future grounded in justice and mutual respect.

"We must work together to build a society where every citizen feels safe, protected, and empowered to contribute positively to our national development," he concluded.