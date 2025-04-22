Liberia: Cabinet Secretariat Trains PMCS Focal Persons On 2025 Smart Targets

Monrovia — The Cabinet Secretariat at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs has launched a two-day technical training for more than 100 Performance Management Compliance System (PMCS) focal persons from various government institutions. The training, which began Monday, April 21, is being held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The initiative aims to provide hands-on technical support to PMCS focal persons in finalizing SMART 2025 performance targets aligned with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), institutional mandates and national priorities.

The training covers critical areas including the performance target-setting process, identifying key 2025 targets, aligning institutional goals with mandates and AAID deliverables, developing SMART targets and indicators, setting implementation milestones, and establishing citizen service feedback mechanisms.

The second day of training will focus on identifying opportunities for internal and external funding, setting realistic resource targets, addressing inefficiencies and fraud, proposing practical control measures, assessing staff skills and training needs, and linking capacity-building efforts to performance targets. Participants will also explore key performance indicators and strategies to mitigate delivery risks.

Speaking to journalists during the training, Nathaniel Kwabo, director-general of the Cabinet, said a similar exercise was previously conducted for more than 280 focal persons, with a focus on developing and publishing service delivery charters--commitments made by public institutions based on their mandates.

"This year, which marks the second cycle, we are expanding the focus of the training," Kwabo said. "Target development will be based not only on institutional mandates but also on the specific pillars of the ARREST Agenda."

Kwabo stressed the importance of developing SMART-based key performance indicators to keep institutions on track. He also noted that while the current session involves participants from government ministries, future sessions will include other ministries, agencies, commissions (MACs), and state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Participants in this round include finance directors, procurement officers, monitoring and evaluation officers, and equivalent personnel responsible for setting and implementing institutional targets.

Kwabo acknowledged that the government has long struggled to meet public expectations, often leading to mismanagement of public funds. He said President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has emphasized the importance of accountability, value for money, and the appointment of competent officials to deliver tangible results.

"He wants all public officials to deliver visible outcomes based on the resources allocated to them--essentially, value for money," Kwabo added.

He disclosed that following the training, institutions will be required to finalize their 2025 performance targets in alignment with the AAID and their respective mandates. A midyear review will assess progress, followed by a final appraisal at year's end. Each institution will also sign a performance contract with the president, which will be made public.

Kwabo urged participants to view the training as a vital responsibility to the Liberian people, who deserve quality public services.

In a brief remark, Vivian Akoto, executive assistant and program manager in the Office of the Executive Chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, described the training as timely and praised the relevance of the materials provided. She expressed confidence that the knowledge gained will enhance institutional performance.

Kelly Robertson, acting head of monitoring and evaluation at the Environmental Protection Agency, also commended the training, noting its positive impact on both his institution and his professional development.

"When these activities are included in the PMCS, they motivate us as an institution to meet our targets," Robertson said. He applauded the government for organizing the workshop and recommended that such initiatives continue to support institutions in achieving their goals.