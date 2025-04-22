Liberia: EPS Chief Sues Eugene Nagbe for $2m Over 'Gun Photo' Remark - Nagbe Fires Back

Monrovia — Executive Protection Service Director Sam Gaye is suing former Liberia Maritime Authority Commissioner Eugene Lenn Nagbe for $2 million, accusing him of defamation over claims that Gaye kept a photo in his bedroom showing a gun pointed at former President George Weah.

The lawsuit, filed at the Civil Law Court of the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Monrovia, stems from comments Nagbe made during a March 31 interview on OK FM 99.5. In the interview, Nagbe referred to circulating reports alleging Gaye displayed a controversial image that has since triggered national debate.

Gaye contends that the claim is entirely false and has caused severe damage to his reputation and credibility. He is seeking legal redress, arguing that the remarks were reckless and defamatory.

Nagbe, however, is standing by his remarks and has dismissed the suit as baseless.

"I was personally served by the sheriff of the Civil Law Court with a writ of summons," Nagbe told The Liberian Investigator on Monday, April 21. "The lawsuit from Mr. Sam Gaye is frivolous and completely bereft of merit."

Nagbe said he has assembled a legal team from the International Law Group, led by Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, to defend him in court.

"I trust the judicial system, and I am therefore confident that this vainglorious attempt to intimidate will be thrashed and squashed," he said.

Nagbe added that he would refrain from making any further public statements on the matter without legal guidance.

"Henceforth, I will speak to this matter through or with the advice of my lawyers."

The lawsuit has ignited debate among political analysts and civil society groups, with many raising concerns over what they see as an attempt to stifle free speech in Liberia.

"Eugene spoke as a citizen and former government official concerned about national security," said one political observer. "This should have sparked a national conversation--not a lawsuit."

Supporters of Nagbe argue that the legal action threatens press freedom and civic discourse, especially in a democracy where public officials are expected to withstand criticism and accountability.

Some legal experts believe the court must take seriously the reputational damage alleged by Gaye. Others argue that the suit is heavy-handed and could set a troubling precedent for public dialogue in Liberia.

The case is scheduled for hearing during the court's June Term.