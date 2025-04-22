Liberia: Cental Urges Suspension of Mcss Officials Over Corruption Allegations

Monrovia — The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has called for the immediate suspension of James A. S. Momoh, superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), and Sonita Dangan Dangan, an employee of the institution, amid serious allegations of corruption.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia on Monday, April 21, 2025, CENTAL Executive Director Anderson D. Miamen referenced multiple media reports detailing alleged financial mismanagement involving Superintendent Momoh.

"According to intelligence gathered by the Financial Intelligence Agency, the allegations include a suspected insurance fraud scheme and the misappropriation of funds meant for a teacher scholarship program," Miamen stated.

He also cited a separate report dated April 8, 2025, in which the FIA's officer-in-charge, Mohammed A. Nasser, recommended that the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission conduct a full-scale investigation into the MCSS insurance scheme.

According to Miamen, FIA findings revealed that Dangan Dangan received checks totaling L$8.1 million from Kabineh Keita, a suspected employee of Sky Insurance Company, which provides services to MCSS.

"The FIA found no business relationship between Dangan and Keita that would justify such transactions," Miamen noted. "Additional allegations suggest that MCSS administrators charged $920 per teacher for a government-funded study abroad program in India."

While CENTAL has not drawn conclusions about the veracity of these claims, Miamen emphasized that such allegations are deeply concerning, particularly within an education sector struggling with infrastructure challenges, limited staffing, weak supervision, poor capacity building, and lack of inclusivity.

"These allegations, if left unaddressed, could further erode the delivery of quality, accessible, and equitable education services--especially to persons with disabilities and marginalized groups," he said.

Miamen urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. to take swift administrative action by suspending the officials implicated in the alleged scandal, pending the outcome of an independent investigation by the LACC.

"Recent protests by students and 'go-slow' actions by teachers highlight the urgency of restoring confidence in our education system," he said.

He warned that failure to act decisively could undermine public trust, hinder anti-corruption efforts, and reinforce a culture of impunity that has plagued Liberia for years.

Meanwhile, Miamen commended President Boakai for empowering the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce to collaborate closely with key institutions such as the LACC, FIA, Ministry of Justice, and the Office of the Ombudsman.

"We believe leveraging the expertise of these agencies will significantly strengthen the task force's ability to recover stolen public assets," he said.

CENTAL also welcomed the president's decision to reduce the task force's size from 15 to five members--a move Miamen believes will reduce operational costs and enable more efficient use of resources.

He further encouraged the task force to operate with transparency, impartiality, and political neutrality to gain public trust and support.

"We urge the task force to collaborate with media, civil society, and ordinary citizens to achieve its mandate effectively," he added.

Miamen concluded by calling on the government to ensure sufficient funding and autonomy for the task force and other public integrity institutions, stressing their vital role in strengthening governance, mobilizing resources, and fostering donor confidence.

"CENTAL remains committed to supporting the task force and other integrity initiatives aimed at promoting anti-corruption, transparency, and good governance in Liberia," he affirmed.