Liberia: LPDP Restructures Leadership, Names Sen. Alex Tyler As Political Leader

Monrovia — The National Executive Committee of the Liberia People's Democratic Party (LPDP) has adopted a three-point resolution aimed at restructuring the party's leadership and revitalizing its political operations.

As part of the restructuring, the committee named Bomi County Sen. Alex Tyler as political leader of the LPDP. Former Rep. Moses Kollie was appointed national chairman, while D. Wa Hne will serve as national vice chairman for interparty affairs.

Speaking to reporters, George Woodtor, the party's national vice chairman for public affairs, said the executive committee also named Joseph Wehyee as national vice chairman for mobilization, recruitment and training. Snorte Wilson Sherman was appointed national chairperson of the party's Women's League.

Woodtor said the leadership changes are intended to strengthen the LPDP and position it as a viable political force.

In a move aimed at fostering unity within the party, the executive committee resolved to reinstate several former members who had previously departed. Among those welcomed back without preconditions are Dr. Togar Gayewea McIntosh, Richard Devine, Sirleaf Ralph Tyler and Cllr. Vincent Smith, among others.

"The decision to accept returning members unconditionally is a reflection of the party's commitment to reconciliation and inclusiveness," Woodtor said.

The executive committee also mandated that all newly appointed officials will continue to serve in their respective capacities until a National Convention Committee--duly constituted by the LPDP--is convened to formally declare the offices vacant and conduct elections in line with party procedures.