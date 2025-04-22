Liberia: Stand Declares July 17 'Day of the People,' Plans Nationwide Protest to Demand Urgent Reforms

Monrovia — STAND has announced a nationwide mass protest for Thursday, July 17, 2025, declaring it "THE DAY OF THE PEOPLE" -- a bold and defiant response to what the group calls Liberia's deepening crisis of corruption, economic collapse, and government failure, under the rallying cry: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

The announcement was made over the weekend during a mass citizen gathering at STAND's national headquarters in Congo Town, where thousands of Liberians -- including students, market women, farmers, health workers, civil servants, religious leaders, and commercial transport operators -- converged to present a sweeping Resolution of the People. The resolution charged STAND Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu to lead what they described as a peaceful but unyielding people's uprising.

Without hesitation, Morlu accepted the people's mandate and declared July 17 as "THE DAY OF THE PEOPLE", pledging to lead a protest movement aimed at forcing urgent reforms across the country.

"We will go to every town, every city, every district and village," Morlu said. "And not less than 30,000 Liberians will take to the streets peacefully. This is more than a protest. This is a movement to reclaim our democracy and restore dignity to public service."

He said the protest will focus on skyrocketing living costs, stagnant civil servant wages, rising lawlessness, healthcare collapse, and what STAND described as "a culture of impunity and political intimidation" under the Boakai-led administration.

Morlu also unveiled a nationwide mobilization campaign, promising to build grassroots momentum in all 15 counties to ensure maximum turnout and unity of purpose. According to him, the July 17 protest marks a turning point in Liberia's democratic evolution.

"This movement will not be hijacked by any political agenda," Morlu stressed. "It is the people themselves--students, market sellers, health workers, bike riders--who are rising up to say: enough is enough."

The protest's core demands were detailed in a 10-point resolution adopted by the people and endorsed by STAND. Among them are:

- A minimum wage of US$500 for all civil servants to address unbearable living conditions.

- A complete overhaul of the healthcare system to prevent avoidable deaths due to government neglect.

- An end to restrictions on motorbike and kehkeh operators, who organizers say are being unfairly targeted.

- The reversal of politically motivated dismissals in the civil service.

- Restoration of constitutional order and tenure protections, particularly after what they call the illegal removal of the Speaker of the House.

- Dismissal of Police Director Gregory Coleman and Deputy Director Nelson Freeman, following unresolved incidents of police brutality and disappearances, including the Kinjor killings.

- Compensation for victims of forced evictions, especially those displaced under questionable development projects.

- Full prosecution of corrupt officials and a comprehensive audit of concession agreements with foreign companies.

- Development and transparency for concession-affected communities, such as those impacted by Bea Mountain.

- A call for a national referendum to reduce the tenure of lawmakers and the presidency, as part of broader democratic reforms.

The resolution, adopted April 19 and titled "WE THE PEOPLE", brands the protest not merely as an expression of discontent, but as a nationwide awakening and civic renewal. It affirms that July 17 will serve as a day of peaceful mobilization across Monrovia and major cities.

"On that day, we will stand against injustice, speak truth to power, and rise as one people for a better Liberia," the resolution states.

While the government has yet to respond formally to STAND's declaration, the tension across Monrovia is already rising, with citizens and observers closely watching how security forces will handle what is expected to be one of the largest public protests in postwar Liberia.

For many Liberians, the moment carries echoes of past civic movements that shifted national direction. STAND's organizers believe this protest could spark another such turning point -- one driven from the ground up by the collective will of an exhausted but determined people.

"This is not about politics," Morlu insisted. "It's about survival, justice, and reclaiming a future that has been stolen from us. The government must listen -- or the people will make themselves heard."

As July 17 draws near, anticipation is building across the country. Whether this protest will force real change or provoke confrontation remains to be seen. But for now, one thing is clear: the people have spoken, and their message is unmistakable -- ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.