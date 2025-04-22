Liberia: IWPG Global Region Five Champions Women's Peace Education At UN Csw69

press release

New York — The International Women's Peace Group (IWPG) Global Region 5, led by Regional Director Sujin Park, took center stage at the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), advancing efforts to expand Women's Peace Education through high-level diplomatic engagements and international collaboration.

During the CSW69 session, IWPG Global Region 5 initiated and strengthened partnerships with government leaders and organizations from multiple countries, focusing on the promotion and implementation of Women's Peace Education as a foundation for sustainable peace.

One of the most notable milestones was the group's first official meeting with Hon. Gbeme Horace Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection of Liberia. The meeting took place during a CSW69 side event, followed by an official visit to the Permanent Mission of Liberia to the United Nations in New York. IWPG representatives presented their Women's Peace Education curriculum, highlighting successful case studies. In response, Minister Kollie expressed keen interest, stating, "We will explore ways to implement Women's Peace Education in collaboration with various organizations in Liberia and ensure continued attention and cooperation at the government level."

The meeting marked a significant step toward future collaboration between the Liberian government and IWPG, laying the groundwork for potential long-term integration of the program in national educational initiatives.

IWPG also reconnected with H.E. Isata Mahoi, Minister of Gender and Children's Affairs of Sierra Leone. This second meeting, following their initial encounter at CSW68, reaffirmed the potential for concrete partnership in advancing women's education and peacebuilding efforts.

On March 13, IWPG Global Region 5 participated as a keynote speaker at a CSW69 side event hosted by the India Development Foundation (IDF). Sujin Park emphasized the transformative nature of Women's Peace Education, stating, "This is not just education in the conventional sense, but a process of actively building peace. It encourages women to discover their value and take on leading roles in society." The presentation received enthusiastic feedback, with many attendees expressing interest in future collaboration.

Throughout the session, IWPG delegates engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with government officials and leaders of women's and peace organizations from countries including The Gambia and the United States. In their meeting with Hon. Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare of The Gambia, IWPG introduced its educational initiatives and discussed the program's potential societal impact. Discussions with a U.S.-based organization also included talks of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize future cooperation.

Reflecting on IWPG's achievements at CSW69, Sujin Park stated, "This year's CSW69 was a meaningful opportunity to share the importance of Women's Peace Education with the international community. We will continue expanding partnerships with various nations and organizations to further spread this education globally."

IWPG is a South Korea-headquartered women's NGO registered with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC). With 112 branches across 115 countries and 808 cooperative organizations in 68 nations, the group continues to lead global efforts to promote peace through education, solidarity, and advocacy, including support for the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).