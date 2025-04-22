Tunisia: President Kais Saied - Drug Trafficking Networks Aim to Disrupt Social Stability

Tunis — President Kais Saied met with Interior Minister Khaled Nouri, Secretary of State to the Minister of Interior in charge of National Security Sofiene Ben Sadok, Director General of National Security Mourad Saidane, and National Guard Commander Hassine Gharbi at the Carthage Palace on Monday.

The meeting reviewed unprecedented security operations that dismantled one of Tunisia's largest drug trafficking networks, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic emphasised that these criminal networks do not merely engage in drug trafficking but actively seek to destabilise society.

"Just as some seek to undermine state institutions, these criminals aim to disrupt public security," he stated.

The Head of State further stressed the need for security forces to support economic control teams in dismantling monopolist and speculator networks.