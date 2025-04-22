Tunisia: Head of State Stresses Effectiveness of National Choices, Calls for Joint Efforts to Tackle Financial Challenges

22 April 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saïed affirmed that Tunisia's steadfast national choices have proven effective, citing controlled inflation rates and the fulfillment of all financial commitments.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi and Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouhair Nouri at Carthage Palace on Monday afternoon.

The meeting emphasised the need for all state institutions to work together in addressing financial challenges.

the President of the Republic underscored the imperative for all banking institutions--public, private, or otherwise designated--to strictly comply with Tunisian laws.

