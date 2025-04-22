Tunisia: Legislative Revolution Must Be Accompanied By Administrative Overhaul, Says President of Republic

Tunis — President Kais Saied stressed that the legislative revolution must be accompanied by an administrative revolution, during a meeting with Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri at the Carthage Palace on Monday.

He stated that there should be no hesitation in dismissing any official who, even a single day after their appointment, proves unworthy of the trust placed in them.

The meeting also addressed the general progress of government work, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic once again expressed his pride in the awareness of the Tunisian people, describing them as an unshakable wall that will never fall.

He added that all attempts to undermine the nation--whether through destructive schemes or the desperate efforts of those longing to turn back the clock--will be shattered against this steadfast resolve.