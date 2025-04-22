Tunisia: President Kais Saied Reviews Outcomes of Defence Minister's Visit to Rome

Tunis — President Kais Saied reviewed during a meeting with Defence Minister Khaled Shili on Monday at Carthage Palace the results of the minister's visit to Rome as part of the Tunisian-Italian Joint Military Commission, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic emphasised the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in combating irregular migration.

He reiterated Tunisia's firm refusal to serve as a transit point or host for such activities and stressed the need to dismantle criminal networks engaged in human and organ trafficking.

He also called on Mediterranean countries, in particular, to provide the necessary funding to ensure the safe return of victims to their home countries and to secure dignified living conditions for them.

On another note, the Head of Stae highlighted several projects completed or nearing completion under the supervision of the Military Engineering Directorate, all achieved in record time.

He also praised the armed forces' role in defending the nation and supporting civil authorities, noting that wherever they are deployed, they bring reassurance and instill a profound sense of pride and honour among citizens.