Zimbabwe: N'ombeyaora Reveal Winning Secret

After their commanding 4-0 victory over city rivals Harare City, Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) side N'ombeyaora say the secret has been a good pre-season.

With six points, and a superior goal difference, N'ombeyaora are sitting on top of the log tied with Chinhoyi Rangers on points.

Chinhoyi Rangers have also managed a similar feat, winning their first two matches edging neighbours Chinhoyi Stars and Zambezi G&C.

N'ombeyaora's coach, Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera, expressed delight with his squad's dominant display.

"The secret is we managed to assemble a very good squad, and we are happy with the progress so far," Saruchera said.

"We want to go where the big boys are and have a chance to play them week in, week out."

N'ombeyaora's strong start to the season is set to be brought to a new level of test as they host army side Black Rhinos on Wednesday.

Rhinos have had a slow start to the season earning two draws in their opening matches.

For Yabo, it will be a comeback home visit.

He was the head coach at Rhinos last season and has had a fare of good history with the club in the past.

Yabo is determined to make new history with new boys N'ombeyaora as they seek top-flight promotion.

Yabo has worked with several players in his squad and understands them, which will be key for achieving their targets at the end of the season.

"Those guys are fighters, they know what they want to achieve come end of the season.

"Even at training they are fighting hard," he said.

In another plot, only Ali Sundowns have scored five goals this season. The new boys walloped Chinhoyi Stars 5-1 in their first Division One league.

The win became their first and it left coach Richard Matimba a happy man.

"I am a very happy man, who thought a new side like us could win with such a margin.

"It reflects that our journey needs us to put more work and hence we can achieve a lot. We don't have so much pressure on ourselves as we are looking to survive relegation, so we will be fine with a top 10 finish."

The script has not been perfect for everyone in the league so far. Some have had a foul start.

Harare City is such a club, which has managed to collect just a point in two opening matches.

Club coach, Ras Day Gutu was left fuming for the lack of application from his charges.

"Our problem is relying on players with egos who don't want to work for the team. We relied on players who couldn't deliver," said Gutu.

Three teams are still to collect a point, Chegutu Pirates, Chinhoyi Stars and Cranborne Bullets.

Chinhoyi Stars head coach Arnold Dangarembizi is optimistic to turn things for themselves in a positive way.

"We are still to find our rhythm and going to play well, get a point or three and kick start our season.

"We need to regroup and make our matchday three count, but it's a difficult start. We had a bad start," said Dangarembizi.

NRSL Results

Ngezi U-19 0-0 MWOS U-19, Harare City 0-4 N'ombeyaora, Chinhoyi, Rangers 2-0 Zambezi G&C, PAM 2-0 Karoi United, Agama 0-1 Black Mambas, Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Golden Eagles, Black Rhinos 2-2 Shamva, Ali Sundowns 5-1 Chinhoyi Stars, Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Banket United, FC Oden 0*-0*Trojan Stars.