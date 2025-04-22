Zimbabwe: Presidential Fisheries Scheme in Key Milestone

The Presidential Community Fisheries Programme has recorded significant success in Zvishavane, driving development through the introduction of 10 000 fingerlings into Vengesa Dam.

The initiative is expected to empower villagers to venture into the fishing business, thereby improving their livelihoods.

It aligns with the Government's broader efforts to enhance food and nutrition security, promote sustainable livelihoods, and decentralise fingerling production.

By restocking dams and equipping farmers through extension services, the initiative aims to develop viable markets and improve the overall well-being of rural communities.

The fisheries project is a key pillar of the Presidential Rural Development Programme, which is designed to promote inclusive development and drive positive transformation in rural Zimbabwe. As part of the Rural Development 8.0 strategy, the project seeks to turn rural areas into thriving economic hubs, improving standards of living and contributing to national development.

By advancing aquaculture and fish farming, the project provides a sustainable source of income for local communities, bolsters food security and nutrition, and creates employment opportunities.

The Agricultural Marketing Authority plays a critical role in linking farmers to markets, ensuring they receive fair prices for their produce.

The Presidential Rural Development Programme's focus on fisheries, cotton, goats, poultry, and village business units represents a holistic approach to rural upliftment. Through such initiatives, the Government aims to empower rural populations and advance Zimbabwe's vision of becoming a prosperous, upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Chief Masunda said projects like this would help create employment opportunities for youths and discourage them from engaging in social ills such as drug and substance abuse.

"Fish farming, when integrated with other agricultural activities, will greatly enhance family income-generating initiatives. I am confident that such projects play a key role in reducing the impact of drug and substance abuse among our youths," he said.

He commended the Government for leveraging the available water resources at Vengesa Dam, which is easily accessible to the local community.

"This project, for us in the Masunda area of Zvishavane, is a testament to the Government's commitment to inclusive growth and rural development. It reflects the Second Republic's resolve to drive transformation through its Rural Industrialisation 8.0 initiative," said Chief Masunda.

A beneficiary, Mr Tanaka Shumba, said he had come to understand the Second Republic's vision of transforming livelihoods by turning rural areas into economic powerhouses.

"We are grateful to President Mnangagwa for remembering our community through this fisheries project. It proves that the President delivers on his promises, and it will unlock new opportunities for us here. Life was difficult before, but now we are hopeful for the future," he said.