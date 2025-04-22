Somalia: Deputy Prime Minister Chairs High-Level Meeting On Intensifying the Fight Against Al-Shabaab and Isis

22 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Second Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia and Chairman of the National Committee for Supporting the War Against Al-Shabaab, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, today chaired a high-level meeting focused on advancing the national campaign against extremist groups Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

The meeting brought together members of the Subcommittee responsible for coordinating operations aimed at eradicating these terrorist organizations. Discussions centered on accelerating support for the courageous Somali National Army forces stationed on the front lines, strengthening ongoing military efforts, and ensuring sustained logistical and moral support for security forces.

The forum also addressed strategies to enhance coordination among various security agencies and between federal and regional government levels, with the goal of achieving significant victories in the ongoing war on terror.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdissalam emphasized the critical need for unity, continued backing for frontline forces, and a comprehensive approach to defeating extremist threats across the country.

