Kenya's Controversial ETA System Switch Triggers Investor, Tourism Backlash

22 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's abrupt replacement of its Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system in March has sparked backlash from the tourism sector and triggered potential legal action from Swiss firm Travizory Border Security, raising concerns over the country's digital governance and investor confidence.

The government quietly replaced the ETA system--introduced in January 2024 through a partnership with Travizory--with a new platform reportedly developed under the e-Citizen framework by an undisclosed local vendor.

The change, which occurred without public notice or explanation, has disrupted entry processes for visitors and negatively impacted tour operators and hospitality businesses.

The now-defunct Travizory system had received praise for reducing processing time from up to 14 days to less than 72 hours, boasting 99.97 percent uptime and supporting over 1.8 million applications in its first year.

The platform also introduced advanced security features including real-time traveler screening and digital travel credentials.

Its replacement has drawn criticism from users and industry stakeholders who report system glitches, delayed approvals, and poor user experience.

"Tourists have missed flights due to approval delays. The trust that had been built is quickly eroding," said Boniface Mwangi, a Nairobi-based tour operator.

Travizory is reportedly preparing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Kenyan government, alleging intellectual property theft and breach of contract.

The company claims its platform's design and technology were replicated by the new vendor.

Legal experts warn the dispute could damage Kenya's reputation as a destination for foreign direct investment in digital infrastructure.

"This case could set a precedent on how governments engage with international tech partners," said a Nairobi-based legal analyst familiar with the matter.

"If Kenya is seen as an unsafe environment for IP, future collaborations could be at risk."

The Tourism Federation of Kenya has urged the government to resolve the disruptions, citing a rise in cancellations and a drop in bookings.

The episode also threatens to undercut recent gains in tourism, which saw a 40 percent increase in visitor numbers following the launch of the ETA system and the visa-free entry policy.

As pressure mounts, observers say the government's next steps will be closely watched by investors, international partners, and the travel industry.

