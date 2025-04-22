Somalia: Federal Government Slams Puntland's Move for Separate Recognition As Illegal and Dangerous

The Ministry of Interior and Reconciliation of the Somali Government has strongly condemned the recent decision made by the President of Puntland to create a separate recognition system, labeling it both an illegal and irresponsible move.

"The action taken by the President of Puntland to establish a separate recognition, which undermines the national recognition process (Ref. Lr. 04, 09/04/2025), is both a legal and administrative error, and it directly violates the constitutional framework of the country. It is a source of confusion and governmental disorder. Such actions have no basis in the principles of statehood, national responsibility, or the well-being of the Somali people." Stated a press release issued by the Ministry.

The Ministry's statement emphasized that the move by Puntland's president posed a direct threat to the unity and integrity of the Somali state, warning that this decision undermines the country's sovereignty and challenges the long-standing national recognition system that has been crucial to the cohesion of the federal government.

The Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the constitutional order of Somalia and called for swift actions to address what it called a destabilizing decision that could have significant ramifications for the country's political and social harmony.

This sharp rebuke underscores the growing tensions between the Federal Government and the regional authorities, particularly in relation to the ongoing debates surrounding autonomy and statehood in Somalia. The federal government has repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining a unified national policy to safeguard Somalia's stability and future.

Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa, has a complex political landscape marked by a history of clan-based conflict, civil war, and the rise of extremist groups.

Following the collapse of the central government in 1991, Somalia plunged into decades of instability, with various regions declaring autonomy or seeking independence. Among these regions, Puntland, located in the northeastern part of Somalia, declared itself an autonomous state in 1998, though it has not sought full independence.

Puntland's autonomy has been a subject of ongoing debate within Somalia. While Puntland functions with its own government and maintains control over certain administrative and security matters, it has consistently affirmed its allegiance to the federal government of Somalia, despite the push for greater self-rule and recognition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The relationship between Puntland and the Somali central government has been one of cooperation but also tension, particularly as Puntland pushes for more power within the federal structure.

Over the years, Puntland has played a critical role in the fight against piracy and terrorism, particularly against the militant group Al-Shabaab, which has posed a significant threat to Somalia's security.

However, tensions have surfaced in recent years regarding Puntland's demands for more autonomy and its position on national governance.

The current situation, with Puntland's President taking steps toward creating a separate recognition, adds a new chapter to the ongoing discussions about federalism in Somalia. The federal government views such moves as threats to the unity and sovereignty of the nation, stressing that any attempts to undermine the national framework would have destabilizing consequences not just for Puntland, but for the entire country.