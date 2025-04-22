South Africa: The Road to Entrepreneurship - a Journey of Reinvention

press release

Imagine 10,000 women entrepreneurs generating US$1 billion in revenue and creating 200,000 jobs. That's not just a goal, it's a movement. But behind those numbers are personal stories of grit, reinvention, and courage.

At our Q1 Connect & Inspire session, WCW entrepreneurs shared powerful reflections on navigating the highs and lows of business. What emerged was a clear reminder: entrepreneurship is not just about building a company, it's about building oneself. "No one is coming to save you - rescue yourself."

That was the powerful message from Vwanganji Bowa, Founder and CEO of Mighty Fin. Speaking on access to finance, she didn't sugar-coat the truth: "Banks will not change to accommodate entrepreneurs and small businesses. It's our responsibility to understand the current financial landscape and align ourselves accordingly." Her words landed hard. If the door doesn't open, build your own - and then hold it open for others. "Invest in yourself, it's the smartest move you'll ever make."

Kathryn Main, financial literacy advocate and founder of Mainmultimedia and Money Savvy, reminded us that the greatest resource we'll ever have is ourselves. Skills, knowledge, mindset - these are the assets that drive real growth.

Every risk taken, every lesson learned, is equity in your future success.

Entrepreneurship is not a destination. It's a transformation.

The journey is rarely easy. It demands sacrifice, reinvention, and often, solitude. But as the stories shared revealed, the tough moments don't break us - they build us. These entrepreneurs aren't waiting for perfect conditions. They're creating a new reality, brick by brick.

In the Spotlight:

Kgalelalo Malekane, a mining entrepreneur in South Africa, took WCW strategies to heart - scaling her business from R2 million to R6.7 million in just six months. Her journey is proof that when women lead with strategy and confidence, the results speak volumes.