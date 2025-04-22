Zimbabweans Ignore Calls for Stay-Away

22 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

The situation across the country is normal as peace-loving Zimbabweans are going about their business as usual after ignoring some rogue elements' calls for a stay away.

Shops and all Government offices in Harare and other cities are open for business, with both human and vehicular traffic flowing as usual.

The same situation is obtaining in residential areas.

This comes after various social media platforms were awash with calls for public servants and other citizens to stay away from work or abstain from regular activities on 22 and 23 April 2025.

Churches, businesses and political parties have condemned calls for the stay away that were being made by cyber terrorists.

