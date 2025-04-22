Kenya: MP Caroli Intensifies Push to Introduce Nationhood Education in School Curriculum

Nairobi — Suba South MP Caroli Omondi is expected to appear before the National Assembly Education Committee to shed light on his draft legislation to provide for the development of a curriculum and teaching of 'Nationhood Science' at all levels of learning.

Speaking on Citizen TV, the first-term MP explained that his push to amend the Basic Education Act stems from concerns over the current state of leadership in the country.

"Countries such as Singapore and Sweden which have that kind of education, you find they are very orderly. The citizens and the leadership understand what their role are, he said."

"Today in Kenya, every person want to be a politician, Kenyan leaders have become careerists, they are people who this is the pathway to some social status, to many it is not about service. A lot of politicians when you talk to them they will tell you about something they call self interest and they will quote to you Machiavelli, political ideology of the 15th Century," Caroli explained.

Omondi stated that his bill aims to give greater prominence to the national values outlined in Article 10 of the Constitution, including patriotism, human dignity, integrity, and the rule of law.

"We have people in positions of authority who do not deserve to be there, and political parties have to carry this blame."

"If you look at the quality of leaders in Parliament, County Assemblies or in the political space generally who have been mid-wifed through political parties, it is wanting and even Kenya today, if you anaylse the position of Kenya regional and diplomatically we are on a decline," he said.