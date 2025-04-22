Liberia to Host Intellectual Property Confab Ahead of World IP Day

The Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will host a high-level, one-day policy conference on April 23, 2025, as part of a national campaign to mark World Intellectual Property Day, celebrated globally on April 26.

Held under the theme "The Role of Intellectual Property and the Creative Sector in Achieving the ARREST AGENDA Under Program Seven," the conference is part of a broader, deliberate national effort by the Government of Liberia to elevate the discourse around intellectual property and its relevance to the national development strategy.

The six pillars of the ARREST Agenda--Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism--are all fundamentally linked to the protection and promotion of intellectual property. It is often the silent engine propelling innovation in each of these sectors.

"In agriculture, intellectual property can elevate local products through branding and value addition," says Garmai Koboi, Director General of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office. "In education, it protects creators while encouraging knowledge-sharing. In culture and tourism, it transforms artistic expressions into job-creating economic assets."

The conference will kick off with a National IP Policy Address delivered by Cornelia Kruah, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs. It will conclude with a panel discussion on how intellectual property is linked to the ARREST Agenda, among other critical issues.

As part of the nationwide celebration, Intellectual Property Week will culminate in a Musical Jamboree and IP Awareness Festival on April 26, 2025, at Invisible Park. This public event will blend entertainment and education to raise awareness of intellectual property rights through music, cultural performances, and community engagement.

"This is not just a celebration--it's a strategic investment in fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and respect for IP," Hon. Koboi said. "We believe Liberia's future growth lies not only in its natural resources but in the protection and promotion of its intangible assets--creative works, technology, and cultural expressions."

The conference, a historic undertaking, will convene top government officials, policymakers, development partners, and creative industry stakeholders around the table for the first time to discuss intellectual property.