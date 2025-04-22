Liberia: Mofawa Gears Up for Leadership Elections

The Ministry of Foreign Workers' Association (MOFAWA) is set to conduct its highly anticipated leadership elections on Friday, April 25, 2025, according to a formal announcement made by Mr. C. Morris Kollie, Chairman, Independent Elections Commission (MOFAWA).

Speaking during a press briefing, Mr. Kollie revealed that the election process marks a significant step toward strengthening MOFAWA's internal democracy and enhancing transparency in its leadership transition. "We are excited about this democratic exercise and the opportunity it presents for our members to choose a new corps of leaders," he said.

The election will be held at the MOFAWA Conference Room, with polls opening at 9:00 AM and closing at 3:00 PM. Immediately following the close of polls, ballot counting will commence, and results will be announced shortly thereafter.

According to Mr. Kollie, five positions will be fiercely contested, highlighting the growing interest and engagement among the association's membership. In contrast, two positions will go unopposed, and will be finalized through a white ballot process.

Ahead of the election, MOFAWA has scheduled key activities to ensure a smooth and transparent process: Debate for candidates: Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and accreditation of journalists and election observers: Thursday, April 24, 2025

"These steps are critical to uphold the integrity of the process," Mr. Kollie emphasized. "The debates will allow members to hear directly from the candidates, and the accreditation of observers will ensure transparency and media coverage throughout the event."

The upcoming election is expected to draw considerable attention both within and outside the association, as MOFAWA continues to advocate for the welfare and rights of workers across various sectors at the ministry. Mr. Kollie concluded by encouraging all eligible members to participate actively in the voting process and maintain a spirit of peace and unity during and after the elections.

The Ministry of Foreign Workers' Association (MOFAWA) is a professional body dedicated to representing and advancing the interests of the Ministry of Foreign workers operating under various departments and bureaus. Through advocacy, engagement, and democratic participation, MOFAWA promotes fair labor practices, professional development, and unity among its members.