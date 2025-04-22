Liberia to Launch Fiberglass Fishing Boats

In a groundbreaking milestone for Liberia's fisheries sector, the Bushrod Island fishing community of Banjor is now home to the country's first-ever fiberglass fishing vessel production site, a pioneering initiative made possible through funding from the World Bank under the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP).

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) is implementing the project in partnership with an Indian-based international firm.

This initiative marks a significant step toward modernizing Liberia's artisanal fisheries and enhancing sustainability through innovative, non-wooden vessels that are durable, environmentally friendly, and better suited for Liberia's marine environment.

It also offers a combination of speed, maneuverability, and durability, making them popular choices for anglers. They are often favored for their hydrodynamic hull shapes and ability to handle rough waters.

During a recent visit to the production site, NaFAA Acting Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr., described the fiberglass initiative as a "game changer" in the nation's fisheries industry.

"Fiberglass boats production in Liberia is a breakthrough. I'm excited to see this new technology introduced in our fishing space," said Mr. Saygbe. "It's just a matter of getting these boats up and running and creating a model that allows us to replicate the process across coastal communities. This is remarkable--no wood involved--it's entirely fiberglass. This technology has the potential to take us a long way and preserve."

Saygbe emphasized that this is the first of such initiatives in the West African region, positioning Liberia as a leader in sustainable fisheries practices. He expressed sincere gratitude to the World Bank for its support of the transformative project, which he noted aligns with the government's broader environmental goals, particularly efforts to combat deforestation.

"With these vessels being built entirely from fiberglass, it clearly shows that we are committed to protecting our forests. We are introducing modern technology that also contributes to our environmental conservation goals," he stated.

The Acting Director General further disclosed that NaFAA plans to introduce a new business model to manage and distribute the vessels sustainably. The first phase will see 23 fiberglass boats managed by selected Liberian entrepreneurs, who will ensure proper operation and maintenance. The vessels will be powered by solar energy outboard engines, eliminating reliance on gasoline and lowering operating costs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Once these vessels are proven sustainable and profitable, the entrepreneurs will reinvest in additional boats. These vessels are lightweight, sea-worthy, and this pilot project could eventually expand to the southeastern region based on demand," Saygbe added.

Also speaking during the site visit, Atty. Abraham, Coordinator of the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project, highlighted the environmental benefits of the fiberglass initiative.

"The production of fiberglass vessels in Liberia will significantly contribute to our national emissions reduction targets. This project aligns with global climate goals and local livelihood improvement," he stated. He thanked the World Bank for its consistent support and commitment to advancing Liberia's fisheries sector through sustainable innovations.

This historic initiative not only introduces a cleaner and more durable alternative to traditional wooden canoes but also reflects NaFAA's broader vision to modernize the sector, empower local fishers, and stimulate economic growth.