Namibia: Farmers Aid Hunger-Stricken Gobabis Residents

Farmers from the Epukiro constituency donated 84 melons of various varieties to the Gobabis constituency office as contribution to the region's ongoing fight against hunger and malnutrition.

Epukiro councillor Packy Pakarae said the melons will be given to the Gobabis community members, particularly those hit hard by malnutrition.

The melons will assist the Gobabis constituency office to provide food to the inhabitants, as many people migrate from other constituencies to this town.

On his part, Gobabis constituency councillor Augustinus Tebele welcomed the gesture from Pakarae.

"I am very thankful for the donation, as it will make a difference in the needy community. I reserved 10 for the Gobabis Old Age Home, better known as Oude Huis for our elderly there," he said.

Nonetheless, the councillor shared that the hunger situation in his constituency and the region at large is worrisome.

"We are not addressing it. We have soup kitchens which are not supported, and it makes it difficult to curb hunger in the region.

The food being distributed by the Office of the Prime Minister is only for registered people," said the councillor.

Tebele added that it will be difficult to address the issue of malnutrition, as the support is minimal or not enough.

"We don't reach where we are supposed to go. I still need to be convinced of the situation we are in. It pains me to see people coming to my office crying for food as they have nothing to eat.

The San community is the most-affected by the changes in the food distribution," he continued.