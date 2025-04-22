Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Assesses Floods Impact

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said government will continue to ensure that affected Namibians receive essential assistance, including food aid, medical care, toilets and shelter.

She expressed her admiration for those government representatives working tirelessly to support those displaced by the floods.

The President made these remarks on Saturday while visiting several temporary relocation centres in the Omusati, Oshana and Ohangwena regions where victims have been living following recent flooding. Addressing communities currently sheltered at the Etunda Relocation Centre in the Omusati region, Ehenye Relocation Centre in the Oshana region, Onamhinda B and Ohangwena Relocation Centre in the Ohangwena region, the President expressed concern over repeated destruction in the same areas year after year.

During her visit, she also brought gifts for the residents, including clothing, blankets and food.

The northern areas have been hard-hit by floods recently, which has resulted in the closure of schools and the dispatching of food aid via military-led operations.

She thus cautioned people against walking in flooded areas.

"We don't want to lose even one life if we can prevent it," said the President.

Nandi-Ndaitwah observed that she would fire those not doing their jobs.

"Namibians gave me power to fire those who are not doing their jobs because they voted for me," she added.

She stressed that before she loses her job as President, she would first fire people for not doing what needs to be done.

Meanwhile, President Nandi-Ndaitwah urged flood victims to consider relocating from flood-prone areas as a long-term safety measure.

"If you look at previous flood reports, the same villages are always affected," she noted.

Nandi-Ndaitwah asked the flood victims to work together with their village headmen to identify higher ground for permanent settlement.

She stressed the need to shift from short-term relief measures to long-term solutions that promote resilience and safety.

"It is better to move to higher ground than to be losing your properties during the flood seasons," she stressed.

The President expressed deep sympathy for those affected, and assured them of the government's continued support.

Nandi-Ndaitwah advised flood victims to make sure their names are recorded so that they can receive help later, especially since their crops are under water, and they won't be able to harvest this year.

"I want this to be done now, while the crops are still under water. Everyone temporarily residing at relocation centres must make sure their names are submitted. I don't want to receive a list with thousands of names when only a hundred people were actually affected," she added.

She urged leaders to be honest when listing the names of people who need help, and emphasised that the flood victims' list to be compiled should not end up like the war veterans' list.

Also speaking at the same event, Ohangwena governor Sebastian Ndeitunga stated that the region is experiencing a slow delivery of maize meal from suppliers.

This will make it difficult for the smooth distribution of food, as cooking oil and tinned fish cannot be distributed without maize meal.

The regions also asked for the Office of the Prime Minister to provide them with 20 mobile toilets, 2 500 mosquito nets and 100 mattresses.

Meanwhile, Chief Regional Officer Fillipus Shilongo stated that the water levels in the affected areas in the Ohangwena region remain high, causing an increasing number of victims.

"Key impacts include the subme rgi ng of mahangu fields in the affected constituencies of Oshikango, Engela, Ongenga, Endola and Ohangwena. Villages such as Ouhongo, Onghala B, Eengava and Oimbadalunga are surrounded by floodwaters, making it difficult for the drought relief food team to deliver supplies, or for residents to access health services," he noted.

Shilongo said road's construction should continue to provide better access to affected areas.

"Therefore, we are asking the Roads Authority to come back and construct all the 49 planned access roads," the official added.

As of 18 April 2025, amongst the 1 075 relocated population in the Ohangwena region are 162 children under the age of five, 61 lactating mothers and 13 pregnant women.

In the Oshana region, 1 377 people got relocated, with 22 pregnant women, 74 lactating mothers, 13 elderlies and 10 disabled people.

In the Omusati region, 484 people have relocated to the Etunda centre.

