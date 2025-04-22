Liberia: Wellness Partners Medical Center Opens With World-Class Services

A new chapter in Liberia's healthcare landscape has begun with the official opening of the Wellness Partners Medical Center (WPMC), a state-of-the-art facility located along the Congo Town back road in Monrovia. More than just a medical facility, WPMC symbolizes what's possible when Liberians come together to craft homegrown solutions to systemic challenges.

Designed to offer safe, customer-centered, and world-class services, the facility is staffed entirely by Liberian professionals. From advanced laboratory diagnostics to outpatient care and medical screenings for international visa applicants, WPMC is equipped to deliver care that meets both national and international standards, supported by cutting-edge technologies sourced from the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

At the heart of the initiative is Dr. Nicole Cooper, Medical Director and visionary behind WPMC. Speaking at the official launch ceremony, which was graced by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and other distinguished guests, Dr. Cooper shared the personal story that inspired the medical center.

"I've seen too many people praying outside hospital rooms, hoping everything aligns just to save a life," she said. "Too many are forced to leave the country for basic health care because they don't trust that it can be done here."

That reality, she said, planted a seed in 2009 that would eventually bloom into Wellness Partners. After returning to Liberia in 2021, Dr. Cooper launched a small pilot--Wellness Partners Clinic--to test delivery models, affordability, and customer care approaches. That early success laid the groundwork for what is now WPMC.

"We're different," she affirmed. "We invest in our people, prioritize quality and safety, and put transparency at the center of what we do. Our vision is bold yet simple: to become the safest, most reliable, and most convenient network of medical care in Africa. This is what's possible when we believe in ourselves and build from the inside out."

Representing the WPMC Board of Directors, Mrs. Monique Cooper Liverpool described the initiative as "a homegrown solution led by Liberian talent with world-class expertise."

Also speaking at the event was Mrs. Sophie Parwon, CEO of Benson Hospital, who emphasized the rising role of the private sector in Liberia's health care delivery system.

"While the government remains the main provider of health services, the private sector is increasingly stepping up--contributing to service delivery, financing, innovation, and capacity building," she said. Mrs. Parwon hailed Dr. Cooper as a "public health icon" and called for greater support from government and development partners for private health initiatives aligned with national goals.

As Liberia embraces such innovations, experts warn that sustaining quality health care requires more than modern infrastructure. Health care service planning and management depend on accurate, up to date, geolocated health facility databases (HFDBs)--resources that remain largely unavailable or outdated across much of sub-Saharan Africa.

