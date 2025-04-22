Zimbabwe: Godongwana Sees No Alternative to VAT Increase

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana sees no alternative to a tax increase at the heart of a budget impasse that is threatening to unravel the country's governing coalition.

The Democratic Alliance, the second-largest party in the so-called government of national unity after Godongwana's African National Congress, opposed a 0.5 percentage point hike in the value-added tax rate to 15,5 percent and has filed a lawsuit to block its implementation. The increase is scheduled to take effect on May 1.

"If I had alternatives to the 0.5 percent, I would be second guessing my fiscal framework," the minister told local broadcaster eNCA on Wednesday, referring to legislation the DA voted against on April 2. "I presented a fiscal framework, and I am confident that I would not have presented it if I had alternatives."

The DA's stance prompted the ANC to enlist the support of parties outside the coalition to get the bill -- the first of several needed to implement the budget -- passed by parliament.

Investors wary

The objection of the business-friendly DA has called the survival of the GNU into question, pressuring the rand as investors assess whether its departure from the coalition would open the door for the left-leaning Economic Freedom Fighters to enter government.

So far, it's not backing down. No headway was made during weekend talks between the ANC and the DA, which is going ahead with its court challenge on April 22.

"We will be in court on Tuesday," said DA spokeswoman Karabo Khakhau. "The DA has not made a decision whether to leave or remain in the DA. We await a report back from the ANC and the outcome of the case."

ANC spokeswoman Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Godongwana would update the party's leadership in the coming days.

Scrapping the VAT increase would leave a R13.5 billion ($716 million) gap in the budget. Three ANC insiders familiar with the talks said the National Treasury has found no other way to raise the money. - Bloomberg.