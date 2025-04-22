Zimbabwe: 'Shun Calls From Unproductive Charlatans'

opinion

Peace — Loving Zimbabweans should continue going about their business and ignore destabilisation calls from enemies of progress who thrive on demonising the country's image, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Muswere said the people should continue exploring avenues of growing the economy and not pay attention to cyber terrorists who always wish the country bad.

"As we continue to celebrate our national independence, utilising the inclusive approach through decentralisation and devolution of national events, leaving no place and no one behind, we must remain united against cyber terrorism and enemies of progress," said Dr Muswere.

"We have a responsibility to build our country. Zimbabweans should utilise the internet for development. We should ignore calls from unproductive charlatans and merchants of falsehoods, who seek to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle, through demonisation of Zimbabwe's image, its people and leadership, through misinformation and malice.

"As Zimbabweans, we are hardworking, enterprising, focused people who have a responsibility to develop our country. We fought and we won. We conquered, we won and now we must continue to work together to develop our country."

Dr Muswere's call comes as former Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza called for a stayaway from tomorrow up to Wednesday.

Geza was expelled from the revolutionary party for indiscipline after making disparaging comments about the country and national leadership via social media.

Yesterday, many progressive Zimbabweans criticised Geza's stayaway calls on social media, saying the country needs to develop and cannot afford wasting two productive days.

On March 31, Geza's call for a violent demonstration flopped, as only a handful of paid demonstrators pitched up at the meeting point, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square, but were immediately dispersed by the police. They were arrested and some of them have been remanded in custody.

Realising that Zimbabweans are not a violent lot, Geza has changed tactic and on Saturday called for a two-day stayaway tomorrow and Wednesday.