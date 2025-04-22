Zimbabwe: Gala to Remember!

ZIimdancehall proved why it has emerged as one of the most popular genres since the country got its independence from Britain in 1980.

Although the genre was introduced mainly by ghetto youths from Mbare, after 2010, Zimdancehall now transcends across generations, races and even religious groups.

This was evident at the just-ended Independence Gala held at Nembudziya Growth Point held last Friday night.

The gala was held under the theme, "Zim @ 45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030," aligning perfectly with the country's development agenda with an impressive line-up which included Simon Mutambi, Admire "Chief Hwenje" Sibanda, Suluman Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Clement Magwaza, Argatha Murudzwa, Shantel Sithole, Jah Signal, the Mbare Chimurenga Choir, Sandra Ndebele, and Peter Moyo, among others.

The gala only ended well after 6am on Saturday, with music fans asking for more.

Zimdancehall sensation, Jah Signal of the "Sweetie" fame, rocked the huge crowd with tune after tune, literally leaving the Gokwe music fans eating from his palm.

His energetic moves left fans, who had braved the drizzly weather asking for more.

But there was a huge line up and each artiste performed for less than 30 minutes.

As expected, Chief Hwenje, was also a crowd favourite. Fans could be heard chanting "Mai Welly", one of Hwenje's famous tracks.

Fans also resonated well with the hit song "Kuma Cell", a tune that speaks of ZANU PF's strong support base at grassroots level.

By the time Binga based DT Bio Mudimba took to the stage at exactly 4am, the crowd had already been mesmerised by performances from Sandra Ndebele, Suluman Chimbetu, Peter Moyo, Chantelle Moyo and Simon Mutambi.

Mutambi showcased his prowess with the bass guitar and had the fans clamouring for more of his social commentary sungura songs. Dressed in blue jeans and a white top, Mutambi was visible on the stage, with his dancers complementing the well arranged instruments.

One music fan, Morgan Manyana, summed up the well-subscribed Uhuru Gala.

"This was a perfect way of capping the Independence celebrations," he said.

Gokwe held the Uhuru celebrations for the first time since 1980 thanks to Government's devolution programme.

Mt Darwin hosted the event in 2023, while Murambinda was the place to be on April 18, 2024.

"Some of us had never seen the likes of Jah Signal live on stage.

"The boy is so talented, we were used to listening to his music on radio," said one lady.

Befitting to the event, Chimbetu belted some of his father Simon's yesteryear war related tunes like "Pane Asipo", prompting the crowd to go down memory lane.

Chimbetu was one of the headline acts on a bill that also had some powerful names like Mark Ngwazi.

"Dendera music is always reminding us of where we came from as a country.

"This country was born out of a long liberation war, so we should always remember that," said Anastacia Gumbo, as she gyrated to the tunes.

Peter Moyo also chose to play his father's productions, with "Zvinoita Murudo" proving popular. There was a bit of Kanindo flavour from Moyo.

The Independence celebrations began at Mutora Open Grounds where President Mnangagwa addressed a strong crowd, before FC Platinum and Simba Bhora clashed in the Uhuru Cup.

Soon after, the crowd switched to Uhuru Gala. For the first time in history, Gokwe was the focal point, business people cashed in and artistes also got the opportunity to showcase talent to a new audience.

What a night it was, one that will forever remain etched in the minds of many Gokwe residents.