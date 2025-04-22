Zimbabwe: Mhaka Wins Biggest Loser Contest

Takudzwa Chitsiga — The Musabvunda Biggest Loser Challenge at Blakiston Primary School in Harare was hailed as a great success.

The high-octane fitness contest saw several top athletes taking part in the strength challenge and strength wars, which were won by Godwin Simba Mhaka and Spiwe Mandaza respectively.

Founder and fitness enthusiast Kudzai Pasipanodya, who hosted the event with the support of other partners, said it was successful and he is now looking forward to the half marathon he will host at the same venue on May 11.

"I am very happy to have managed to host this contest which gave athletes an opportunity to showcase their potential," he said.

"The response from athletes, coaches, and associations was overwhelming. We've received incredible support as we're building something that goes beyond just a race or a fitness challenge. We are excited that season three of the Musabvunda Biggest Loser was a big success and saw athletes walking away with prize monies," said Pasipanodya.

Mhaka, who is set to leave the country this week for an international contest, was excited.

"I am very happy with the win and I thank all the contestants for giving me a good run. It was my first show in weightlifting and fitness challenge and it has given me confidence as I am going for an international contest this coming weekend," said Mhaka.

Chido Maenzanise managed to win the strength war challenges ahead of Mandaza, as the men's section was won by Haare Gonzo, who was ahead of Malcom Bvute.

Now in its third year, the competition has evolved into one of the capital's most anticipated grassroots fitness events, drawing athletes, trainers, and transformation hopefuls from across the city.