Zimbabwe: US Eyes New Era of Partnership With Zim

As the nation celebrates its 45th Independence anniversary, the United States has expressed keen interest in strengthening economic ties with Zimbabwe.

The country celebrated its 45th Independence anniversary last Friday, with the main celebrations presided over by President Mnangagwa in Gokwe Nembudziya.

Other celebrations were held across the provinces.

US Secretary of State Mr Marco Rubio extended warm congratulations to Zimbabwe on its Independence Day commemorations, acknowledging the resilience, determination, and vibrant spirit of the people. He said the US aims to deepen its relationship with Zimbabwe, focusing on economic cooperation and shared democratic values.

"On behalf of the government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Zimbabwe as you celebrate the 45th anniversary of your country's independence. The United States recognises the spirit and strength of the Zimbabwean people on this commemoration of your fight for freedom.

"We look forward to reinforcing our business and commercial ties, supported by our countries' democratic institutions," he said.

A notable indicator of growing economic ties between the US and Zimbabwe is the presence of American ventures such as Starlink Aura Zimbabwe.

The partnership symbolises a shift towards enhanced commercial engagement and technological collaboration, aiming to leverage resources and expertise from both nations.

Through such initiatives, the US and Zimbabwe can work together to address mutual challenges and explore new opportunities.