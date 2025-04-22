Kenya: MPs Launch Parallel Probe Into Illegal Kidney Transplants in Kenya

22 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The National Assembly Health Committee has launched an 80-day inquiry into illegal kidney transplants in the country.

Committee Chairman James Nyikal said the investigation will examine claims of malpractice and breaches of professional ethics in kidney transplant procedures.

He added that the committee will also assess whether any legal loopholes exist in the regulations governing organ transplant services.

The parliamentary probe comes just days after the Ministry of Health suspended all organ transplant services at the Mediheal Group of Hospitals, following allegations of malpractice and ethical violations at its Eldoret branch.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Thursday that the decision followed credible concerns from the government as well as citizens regarding the facility's adherence to required ethical transplant procedures.

To that effect, Duale has appointed an independent expert committee of transplant experts, drawn from public and private health facilities, professional associations, and relevant regulatory bodies, to undertake a comprehensive audit of all kidney transplant services at the said group of hospitals for the past five years.

"The committee will focus on governance, clinical practices, ethical compliance, and patient safety protocols and will be expected to submit a report within 90 days from the date of appointment," Duale said.

According to the CS, the action had been necessitated by the fact that the report of the December 2023 probe team was neither formally submitted to the ministry nor unanimously endorsed by the members of the then committee.

