West Africa: Ecowas Meets in Ghana Over Exit of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

22 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Beloved John

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states will meet in Ghana on Tuesday to discuss the withdrawal of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The meeting will take place over two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the bloc said member states will discuss the modalities of the countries' withdrawal and its implications for ECOWAS agencies in the countries.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the three junta-led countries made their official exit from the bloc earlier in the year.

ECOWAS, at the time, had issued guidelines on its relationship with the three countries and transitional measures, which it said would be reviewed and finalised as the year progressed.

The bloc had maintained its free trade policy, visa-free movement, residency, and other rights within ECOWAS states, with the three countries; fully based on the existing protocols.

The bloc also said it would "set up a structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries."

However, ECOWAS member states will be discussing their relationship with the three countries today in Accra.

"The session is being held to deliberate on the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the regional bloc.

"Key items on the agenda include the modalities of the withdrawal process and the implications for ECOWAS Institutions and Agencies operating in the three countries. The session will also address other related matters of regional importance," it said.

Three weeks ago, the junta-led states, under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), imposed a 0.5 per cent import duty on goods from ECOWAS.

The levy applies to all goods from ECOWAS countries entering any of the three nations, except for humanitarian aid.

The policy countered ECOWAS's intention of ensuring free movement of goods between its members and the AES countries despite their official exit from the bloc in January.

However, the recently established pact comprising the three countries said it aims to generate revenue to fund the alliance's activities.

